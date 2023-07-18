Porsche Cayenne Specifications

Porsche Cayenne comes in two petrol variant and one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cayenne measures 4,926 mm in length, 1,983 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,895 mm. The ground clearance of Cayenne is 190. A five-seat model, Porsche Cayenne sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less