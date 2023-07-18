HT Auto
1/25
2/25
3/25
4/25
5/25
View all Images
6/25

Porsche Cayenne Specifications

Porsche Cayenne is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,26,84,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 2995.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
4 out of 5
1.27 - 1.93 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Porsche Cayenne Specs

Porsche Cayenne comes in two petrol variant and one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cayenne measures 4,926 mm in length, 1,983 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Porsche Cayenne Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Turbo
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 1960 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
V8 Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
774
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
fully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Fully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21
Ground Clearance
190
Length
4926
Wheelbase
2895
Kerb Weight
2175
Height
1673
Width
1983
Bootspace
745
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
90
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
5
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Alexa Compatibility
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
Centre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Porsche Cayenne Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Check latest offers
Cayenne vs Range Rover ...
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.5 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
Cayenne vs Levante

Porsche Cayenne News

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift are now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from 1.36 crore
18 Jul 2023
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelifts will soon be available in India
2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect?
13 Jul 2023
Prices have been announced for the standard variants of the 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift
2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift prices announced for India
27 Apr 2023
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne comes with a 650 hp generating Turbo GT variant.
Porsche opens bookings for 2023 Cayenne in India, deliveries to start in July
21 Apr 2023
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne comes with a 650 hp generating Turbo GT variant.
2023 Porsche Cayenne breaks cover, gets overhauled cabin and more power
18 Apr 2023
View all
 

Porsche Cayenne Variants & Price List

Porsche Cayenne price starts at ₹ 1.27 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.93 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Cayenne comes in 3 variants. Porsche Cayenne top variant price is ₹ 1.93 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Base
1.27 Cr*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
E-Hybrid
1.7 Cr*
2995 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Turbo
1.93 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Porsche Cars

  • Popular
    View all Porsche Cars

    Trending Porsche Cars

    • Popular
      View all Porsche Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Land Rover Range Rover Velar

      Land Rover Range Rover Velar

      93 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X5

      BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Invicto

      Maruti Suzuki Invicto

      24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Trending Cars in India 2023

      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      7 - 13.24 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Fronx

      Maruti Suzuki Fronx

      7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

      60 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Tata Safari 2023

      Tata Safari 2023

      16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Mahindra Five-door Thar

      Mahindra Five-door Thar

      15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details