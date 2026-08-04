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Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Cayenne
BrandLand RoverPorsche
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 1.39 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.3 kmpl6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Configuration Selector Knob
Steering Controls
Exhaust Pipe
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Armrest
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid3.0L Turbocharged V6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Front Tyres
22285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionfully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
22285 / 45 R20
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm2895 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreCentre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00No
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4411,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0001,38,69,000
RTO
14,53,00014,40,900
Insurance
5,70,9415,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2123,41,251
Expert Rating
-

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