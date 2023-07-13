HT Auto
2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect?

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift is all set to be officially launched in India on July 14. The updated Cayenne made its global debut earlier this year. Prices have already been listed on the company’s website for India with the Cayenne facelift starting at 1.36 crore, 10 crore more than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe facelift will start at 1.42 crore (all prices, ex-showroom India), 7 lakh more than the older version. Porsche is yet to reveal prices for the Cayenne E-Hybrid and Turbo variants.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2023, 12:42 PM
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelifts will soon be available in India
The Porsche Cayenne facelift arrives with updates to the exterior and interior along with a bunch of new features and tech. Notably, the performance SUV gets new Taycan-inspired headlamps, and a larger grille for a bold new look. The styling at the rear has been subtly revised with reworked LED taillights and an updated bumper. The model also gets new alloy wheels with the latest iteration.

Also Read : Porsche opens bookings for 2023 Cayenne in India, deliveries to start in July

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne's cabin gets three digital screens integrated into the dashboard
The cabin now boasts three screens for the instrument cluster, an infotainment screen and a passenger-side display. The materials in the cabin have also been updated for a more luxurious appeal. Both the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe come with a host of driver assistance systems to further improve safety.

Power on the Cayenne facelift will come from the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine tuned for 343 bhp, 12.8 bhp more than the older version. The E-Hybrid version gets the same engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system and develops 463 bhp. The top-spec Cayenne Turbo GT gets a 4.0-litre V8 motor tuned for 650 bhp. The SUVs also get the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, six-piston aluminium monobloc brake calipers, and more.

The Cayenne facelift will take on the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Jaguar F-Pace, Audi Q8 and the like in the segment. Deliveries are expected to begin this month itself.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2023, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Cayenne Coupe Porsche Cayenne Porsche Porsche Cayenne Coupe facelift Porsche Cayenne facelift Porsche India

