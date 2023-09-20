In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less