In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQE vs Cayenne Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqe
|Cayenne
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|Range
|550 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|90.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-