Realtor promises a free Porsche to buyers of million-dollar condos. Know more

A Canadian realtor is offering each of the prospective buyers of a million-dollar condo a Porsche sportscar. This may sound like a dream of a person who is a Porsche enthusiast. The realtor has started promoting this marketing campaign online stating that potential condo buyers will receive a Porsche sportscar.

The realtor has claimed that the buyers buying a condo in either Vancouver or Montreal through the Prie Emery Group can take advantage of the offer. Details of the deal are still a bit hazy. It is not clear which Porsche car will be on offer by the realtor. It is also not clear when the cars will be handed over to the buyers of the condo apartments. The official website of the realtor shows a 911 GT3, Taycan and Cayenne, which hints that the potential buyers of the luxury condos may get any of the Porsche cars from these models.

The ‘Car & Condo’ website for the Vancouver condo building states, “Purchase a condo and receive a Porsche," while the other two in Montreal read, “Purchase one condo valued at $1 million plus or two condos and receive a Porsche." This sounds like if you are one of the potential buyers of these condo apartments, all of your neighbours will have a Porsche car. Also, imagine the picture that your apartment's garage is full of exotic Porsche sportscars.

