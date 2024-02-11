HT Auto
Realtor promises a free Porsche to buyers of million-dollar condos. Know more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2024, 15:41 PM
  Canadian realtor Erin Price Emery Group promises a free Porsche sportscar to the buyers of million-dollar condos.
Canadian realtor Erin Price Emery Group promises a free Porsche sportscar to the buyers of million-dollar condos.
Canadian realtor Erin Price Emery Group promises a free Porsche sportscar to the buyers of million-dollar condos.

A Canadian realtor is offering each of the prospective buyers of a million-dollar condo a Porsche sportscar. This may sound like a dream of a person who is a Porsche enthusiast. The realtor has started promoting this marketing campaign online stating that potential condo buyers will receive a Porsche sportscar.

The realtor has claimed that the buyers buying a condo in either Vancouver or Montreal through the Prie Emery Group can take advantage of the offer. Details of the deal are still a bit hazy. It is not clear which Porsche car will be on offer by the realtor. It is also not clear when the cars will be handed over to the buyers of the condo apartments. The official website of the realtor shows a 911 GT3, Taycan and Cayenne, which hints that the potential buyers of the luxury condos may get any of the Porsche cars from these models.

The ‘Car & Condo’ website for the Vancouver condo building states, “Purchase a condo and receive a Porsche," while the other two in Montreal read, “Purchase one condo valued at $1 million plus or two condos and receive a Porsche." This sounds like if you are one of the potential buyers of these condo apartments, all of your neighbours will have a Porsche car. Also, imagine the picture that your apartment's garage is full of exotic Porsche sportscars.

Meanwhile, Porsche has revealed the facelifted iteration of its flagship electric sedan Taycan. The updated version of the Porsche Taycan EV is available in three different body-style options - Standard, Cross Turismo, and Sport Turismo.

The updated EV comes with a host of design and feature upgrades. Besides that significant changes have been made to the powertrain, battery pack and power output of the new Porsche Taycan. The updated EV comes available in two different battery pack options – 89 kWh and 105 kWh.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2024, 15:41 PM IST
TAGS: Taycan Cayenne 911 GT3

