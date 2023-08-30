What is the on-road price of Porsche Cayenne in Kochi? The Porsche Cayenne Base is priced on the road at Rs 1,59,04,926 in Kochi.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Cayenne in Kochi? The Porsche Cayenne Base will have RTO charges of Rs 27,13,640 in Kochi.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Cayenne in Kochi? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Cayenne Base in Kochi is Rs 5,06,786.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Cayenne in Kochi? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche Cayenne in Kochi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,26,84,000, RTO - Rs. 27,13,640, Insurance - Rs. 5,06,786, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche Cayenne in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,59,04,926 .

What is the on-road price of Porsche Cayenne Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Cayenne is the Porsche Turbo, with an on-road price of Rs. 2,41,65,706 in Kochi.

What is the on road price of Porsche Cayenne? Porsche Cayenne's on-road price in Kochi starts at Rs. 1,59,04,926 and rises to Rs. 2,41,65,706. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.