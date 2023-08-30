What is the on-road price of Porsche Cayenne in Chennai? The Porsche Cayenne Base is priced on the road at Rs 1,51,57,678 in Chennai.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Cayenne in Chennai? The Porsche Cayenne Base will have RTO charges of Rs 19,52,600 in Chennai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Cayenne in Chennai? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Cayenne Base in Chennai is Rs 5,20,578.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Cayenne in Chennai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche Cayenne in Chennai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,26,84,000, RTO - Rs. 19,52,600, Insurance - Rs. 5,20,578, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche Cayenne in Chennai as Rs. 1,51,57,678 .

What is the on road price of Porsche Cayenne? Porsche Cayenne's on-road price in Chennai starts at Rs. 1,51,57,678 and rises to Rs. 2,30,28,339. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.