Maserati Levante on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.77 Crore. Visit your nearest Maserati Levante on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.77 Crore. Visit your nearest Maserati Levante dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Maserati Levante on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maserati Levante is mainly compared to Land Rover Defender which starts at Rs. 93.55 Lakhs in Chennai, Mercedes-Benz GLS which starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr in Chennai and BMW X6 Facelift starting at Rs. 1.49 Cr in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Maserati Levante Diesel ₹ 1.77 Crore