HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maserati Grecale Spotted Ahead Of March 22 Debut, Takes Inspiration From Levante

Maserati Grecale spotted ahead of March 22 debut, takes inspiration from Levante

Maserati Grecale will be positioned below Levante SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2022, 11:15 AM
The Maserati Grecale comes with an aggressive stance. (Image: Instagram/wilcoblok)
The Maserati Grecale comes with an aggressive stance. (Image: Instagram/wilcoblok)
The Maserati Grecale comes with an aggressive stance. (Image: Instagram/wilcoblok)
The Maserati Grecale comes with an aggressive stance. (Image: Instagram/wilcoblok)

Maserati Grecale is all set for global debut on March 22, and ahead of that, the luxury SUV has been spied in flesh. An Instagram post has emerged online showing the luxury SUV in a full production guise. Upon launch, the Maserati Grecale will compete with rivals such as Porsche Macan.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maserati Ghibli (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Ghibli
1998 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.15 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 7 Series
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.38 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 1.44 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.58 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Also, in the Maserati lineup, it will be positioned below the Levante SUV, which has seen pretty good success.

(Also Read: Maserati creates 100-metre Trident logo using 80 Grecale SUV prototypes)

The SUV has been spotted in the spy shot without any camouflage, but with some promotional stickers on it. The SUV shares its underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The SUV will come in a similar size as Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

With Grecale, Maserati has continued its tradition of naming its cars after the famous winds. The Grecale has been named after the north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking about its design, the Maserati Grecale comes with a styling language that has been significantly influenced by the Maserati Levante. The signature vertically slated aggressive-looking large grille, sharp headlamps with LED daytime running lights and overall front fascia bears influence from Levante. However, thee are distinctive styling elements as well. Inside the cabin, it gets a host of high-end features and luxurious elements.

The SUV will be available with a host of powertrain options including both internal combustion engines and electrified ones. It will use Maserati engines, instead of sourcing the power plants from Alfa Romeo. Expect it to get the 2.0-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged powertrain from Ghibli and Levante. Also, it could get the Nettuno V6 engine from MC20 as well.

Maserati Grecale is expected to play a key role in the Italian car marquee's product strategy. The SUV has been named Grecale after the fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea. The model forms a key part of Maserati’s bold revival plan that it unveiled in 2020, with the reveal of the MC20 supercar.

Maserati Grecale was first confirmed in 2018 and it is expected to hit showrooms sometime later this year. The SUV was originally slated for launch in 2021. However, the launch got delayed due to the semiconductor shortage, preventing the company from series production.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati Grecale luxury car luxury SUV Grecale SUV Maserati Grecale SUV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.
Renault Austral SUV breaks cover, to get hybrid powertrain as well
Neo's electric scooter by Yamaha is essentially an equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered scooter.
Yamaha Neo's electric scooter breaks cover: Key highlights
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights
The Poise Grace electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 
Poise launches two new electric scooters in India with swappable battery tech

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ola Electric, Hyundai Global qualify for sops under PLI for batteries: Report
Ola Electric, Hyundai Global qualify for sops under PLI for batteries: Report
Maserati to offer electric version of all its models by 2025
Maserati to offer electric version of all its models by 2025
CNG retailer Indraprastha Gas launches EV battery swapping station 'Energy Cafe'
CNG retailer Indraprastha Gas launches EV battery swapping station 'Energy Cafe'
Maserati Grecale spotted ahead of March 22 debut, takes inspiration from Levante
Maserati Grecale spotted ahead of March 22 debut, takes inspiration from Levante
Lamborghini ups speed, reports 2021 as its best year ever for sales and profit
Lamborghini ups speed, reports 2021 as its best year ever for sales and profit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city