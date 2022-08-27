HT Auto
Maserati delivers the first unit of Levante GT Hybrid luxury SUV to its customer

The Levante is the entry-level SUV in the portfolio of Maserati. It is offered with several different engine options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2022, 17:12 PM
Abhishek Monty Agarwal with his Maserati Levante GT Hybrid.
Abhishek Monty Agarwal with his Maserati Levante GT Hybrid.
Abhishek Monty Agarwal with his Maserati Levante GT Hybrid.
Abhishek Monty Agarwal with his Maserati Levante GT Hybrid.

Maserati India has delivered their first unit of the 2022 Levante GT Hybrid SUV to its first customer. The delivery was taken by Abhishek Monty Agarwal, the founder of Purple Style Labs (PSL). The Levante GT Hybrid is priced at 1.48 Crores (ex-showroom) and it is the entry point into the Levante range. Above the Hybrid, there is a V6 and V8 engine in the line-up. The Levante itself is a very important product for Maserati because it is the most affordable SUV in their line-up.

Maserati is using a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine which is mated to a 48-volt Hybrid system for the Levante Hybrid. The system can recover energy during deceleration and braking. The Levante Hybrid weighs less than its V6 counterpart and has better weight distribution. This is because the battery has been placed in the rear and the engine is in the front.

The combined power output is rated at 330 hp and peak torque output of 450 Nm which starts getting delivered from just 2,250 rpm. The power is transferred to all four wheels. The Levante Hybrid can hit a top speed of 240 kmph and can accelerate from 0 kmph to 100 kmph in 6 seconds. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that is sourced from ZF.

The luxury SUV comes with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, electric adjustment for the front seats, perforated leather upholstery, memory seats and much more.

The customer can also opt for the Nerissimo package which basically adds blacked-out elements to the SUV. So, the quad tips, garnish on the rear trunk, front grille, foglight rings, external mirrors, tail lights, roof rails and skid plates get blacked-out treatment. It also gets different alloy wheels that measure 20-inches in size. There are several different interior themes, exterior paint schemes, trims and headliners that a customer can choose from.

 

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2022, 17:10 PM IST
TAGS: Maserati Levante Levante GT Hybrid Maserati Levante Maserati Levante GT Hybrid
