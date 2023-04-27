2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift prices announced for India

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift made its global debut recently and the model has now been listed on the automaker’s India website. The updated Porsche Cayenne facelift SUV is now priced at ₹1.36 crore, ₹10 lakh more than the previous iteration; whereas the new Cayenne Coupe is priced at ₹1.42 crore, ₹7 lakh more than its predecessor. All prices are ex-showroom India.

Porsche India has only revealed prices for the standard versions so far while prices for the E-Hybrid variants will be announced at a later date. The more powerful Turbo variants will most likely arrive later in the year. The Cayenne is the automaker’s global bestseller and continues to rake in strong numbers in the Indian market. With the latest revision, the SUV received comprehensive upgrades in terms of styling, bodywork and a major update to the interior.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne's cabin gets three digital screens integrated into the dashboard

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift now gets new Taycan-inspired headlights and a larger grille. The rear styling remains largely the same save for the slightly tweaked taillights while there are now new alloy wheels on offer. The cabin sports more lucrative changes with three screens gracing the dashboard. This includes the new digital instrument console for the driver, an updated touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, and a third infotainment screen for the front passenger.

Power comes from the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine on the Cayenne facelift tuned for 343 bhp, 12.8 bhp more than the older version. The E-Hybrid version gets the same engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system that develops 463 bhp. The top-spec Cayenne Turbo GT gets a 4.0-litre V8 motor tuned for 650 bhp.

Bookings for the new Porsche Cayenne facelift are now open in India while deliveries will commence around July this year. The model takes on the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q8, Jaguar F-Pace and the like in the segment.

