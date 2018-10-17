Cayenne is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Cayenne Turbo (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.21 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Turbo Cayenne is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Cayenne Turbo (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.21 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Turbo is 90 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: V8 Petrol engine Max Torque: 770 Nm @ 1960 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 BootSpace: 745 Mileage of Turbo is 8.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less