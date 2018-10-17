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CayennePriceMileageSpecifications
Porsche Cayenne Front Left Side
1/25
Porsche Cayenne Front View
2/25
Porsche Cayenne Grille
3/25
Porsche Cayenne Headlight
4/25
Porsche Cayenne Rear Left View
5/25
Porsche Cayenne Rear Right Side
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6/25

Porsche Cayenne Base

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.59 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Porsche Cayenne Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Cayenne specs and features

Cayenne Base

Cayenne Base Prices

The Cayenne Base, equipped with a 3.0L Turbocharged V6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.59 Crore (ex-showroom).

Cayenne Base Mileage

All variants of the Cayenne offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cayenne Base Colours

The Cayenne Base is available in 9 colour options: Jet Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Quarzite Grey Metallic, Moonlight Blue Metallic, Mahogany Metallic, White, Black, Chromite Black Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic.

Cayenne Base Engine and Transmission

The Cayenne Base is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 348 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1450 rpm of torque.

Cayenne Base vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Cayenne's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.07 Cr - 2.62 Cr or the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr.

Cayenne Base Specs & Features

The Cayenne Base has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Porsche Cayenne Base Price

Cayenne Base

₹1.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,38,69,000
RTO
14,40,900
Insurance
5,66,275
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,58,76,675
EMI@3,41,252/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche Cayenne Base Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
248 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
fully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Fully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
645 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4930 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm
Height
1698 mm
Width
1983 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Porsche Cayenne Base EMI
EMI3,07,126 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,42,89,007
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,42,89,007
Interest Amount
41,38,583
Payable Amount
1,84,27,590

Porsche Cayenne other Variants

Cayenne Black Edition

₹1.92 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,68,10,000
RTO
17,35,000
Insurance
6,79,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,92,25,187
EMI@4,13,224/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Cayenne GTS

₹2.22 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,94,17,000
RTO
19,95,700
Insurance
7,80,219
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,21,93,419
EMI@4,77,023/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Porsche Cayenne Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
+6
CayennevsDefender
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
CayennevsGrecale
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
CayennevsSQ8
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
+4
CayennevsMacan
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
CayennevsM4 Competition

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