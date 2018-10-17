Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2995 cc
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Cayenne is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Cayenne Base (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.45 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Base
Cayenne is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Cayenne Base (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.45 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Base is 75 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price