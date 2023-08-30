What is the on-road price of Porsche Cayenne in Mumbai? The Porsche Cayenne Base is priced on the road at Rs 1,52,55,078 in Mumbai.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Cayenne in Mumbai? The Porsche Cayenne Base will have RTO charges of Rs 20,50,000 in Mumbai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Cayenne in Mumbai? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Cayenne Base in Mumbai is Rs 5,20,578.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Cayenne in Mumbai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche Cayenne in Mumbai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,26,84,000, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 5,20,578, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche Cayenne in Mumbai as Rs. 1,52,55,078 .

What is the on road price of Porsche Cayenne? Porsche Cayenne's on-road price in Mumbai starts at Rs. 1,52,55,078 and rises to Rs. 2,21,32,439. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.