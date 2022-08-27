What is the on-road price of Maserati Levante in Mumbai? The Maserati Levante Diesel is priced on the road at Rs 1,76,71,053 in Mumbai.

What will be the RTO charges for Maserati Levante in Mumbai? The Maserati Levante Diesel will have RTO charges of Rs 19,62,559 in Mumbai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maserati Levante in Mumbai? In Mumbai, the insurance charges for the Maserati Levante Diesel will be Rs 6,11,384.

What is the detailed breakup of Maserati Levante in Mumbai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maserati Levante in Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,50,96,610, RTO - Rs. 19,62,559, Insurance - Rs. 6,11,384, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maserati Levante in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,76,71,053.

What is the on-road price of Maserati Levante Top Model? The top model of the Maserati Levante is the Maserati Diesel, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,76,71,053 in Mumbai.