Maserati Levante On Road Price in Mumbai

1.77 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Levante Price in Mumbai

Maserati Levante on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.77 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maserati Levante Diesel₹ 1.77 Crore
Maserati Levante Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Diesel
₹1.77 Crore*On-Road Price
2987 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,50,96,610
RTO
19,62,559
Insurance
6,11,384
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
1,76,71,053
EMI@3,79,820/mo
    Maserati Levante News

    Abhishek Monty Agarwal with his Maserati Levante GT Hybrid.
    Maserati delivers the first unit of Levante GT Hybrid luxury SUV to its customer
    27 Aug 2022
    File photo of Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie Mission from Mars.
    Maserati creates special units of Grecale, Ghibli, Levante for this country
    14 Aug 2022
    The Maserati Grecale comes with an aggressive stance. (Image: Instagram/wilcoblok)
    Maserati Grecale spotted ahead of March 22 debut, takes inspiration from Levante
    18 Mar 2022
    The new Maserati Levante takes on Mercedes-Benz GLS and Audi Q7.
    Maserati Levante 2018 review: A characterful machine
    14 Oct 2017
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore gets a T-shaped lithium-ion battery promising up to 448 km range on a single charge.
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore debuts as a sleek electric droptop, promises 806 bhp
    16 Apr 2024
    Videos

    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
    25 Apr 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Maserati Levante FAQs

    The Maserati Levante Diesel is priced on the road at Rs 1,76,71,053 in Mumbai.
    The Maserati Levante Diesel will have RTO charges of Rs 19,62,559 in Mumbai.
    In Mumbai, the insurance charges for the Maserati Levante Diesel will be Rs 6,11,384.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maserati Levante in Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,50,96,610, RTO - Rs. 19,62,559, Insurance - Rs. 6,11,384, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maserati Levante in Mumbai is Rs. 1,76,71,053.
    The top model of the Maserati Levante is the Maserati Diesel, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,76,71,053 in Mumbai.
    Maserati Levante's on-road price in Mumbai starts at Rs. 1,76,71,053 and rises to Rs. 1,76,71,053. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

