In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Cayenne Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Cayenne
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6