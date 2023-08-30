In 2023 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.66 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less