Mercedes EQE luxury electric SUV launched in India priced at 1.39 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new EQE luxury electric SUV in the country priced at 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The new Mercedes EQE is based on the new EVA platform and is offered in the single-spec EQE 500 4MATIC variant. The new EQE is positioned below the EQS in the company’s lineup and will come with a 10-year battery warranty. The new Mercedes EQE SUV takes on the Audi Q8 e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and BMW iX in the segment.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2023, 13:14 PM
The 2023 Mercedes EQE arrives as the brand's new top-spec electric luxury SUV and will be available in a single fully-loaded EQE 500 4MATIC variant
The 2023 Mercedes EQE arrives as the brand's new top-spec electric luxury SUV and will be available in a single fully-loaded EQE 500 4MATIC variant

The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with all the bells and whistles in the top-spec 500 4MATIC variant. Power comes from two motors, one on each axle, which develops 402 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph. The company claims a range of 765 km on a single charge from its 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The SUV gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard and can support DC fast charging speeds up to 170 kW.

The 2023 Mercedes EQE gets the Hyperscreen that encompasses three displays under the same wide panel
The new 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV is loaded on the feature front including the 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard as standard. The unit comprises three screens - a fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment unit and a third display for the front passenger. The infotainment systems run the latest MBUX operating system. The SUV also gets haptic controls on the steering wheel, multi-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, electrically adjustable seats, as well as nine airbags, ABS with EBD and traction control.

The new EQE SUV measures 4,863 mm in length, 1,685 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,030 mm. The luxury electric offering rides on 20-inch wheels and gets an air suspension that can raise the ride height by 25 mm. It also gets the off-road package as standard for India. Visually, the model gets the sealed-off blacked-out grille, aerodynamic wheels and curved lines for better aerodynamics.

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2023, 13:14 PM IST

