HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Lexus Nx 350h Suv Launched In India At Price Of 64.90 Lakh

2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of 64.90 lakh

Bookings for the latest Lexus NX 350h is open.The refreshed Lexus SUV gets several design updates as well as an electric motor for hybrid credentials.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India, will offer self-charging hybrid electric technology.
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India, will offer self-charging hybrid electric technology.
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of 64.90 lakh
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India, will offer self-charging hybrid electric technology.
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India, will offer self-charging hybrid electric technology.

Lexus India on Wednesday launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h at 64.90 lakh (ex showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV was opened back in January, and the company claims it has received encouraging response so far.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 58.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 59.22 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Rx
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.04 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment.

The SUV is powered by 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and is paired to an electric motor even as Lexus underlines its commitment to a greener future and stated it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050 and will only have EVs in its global portfolio by year 2025. The engine can generate an output of 192 hp. The combined output of the petrol and the hybrid unit is 244 hp in all-wheel-drive. The engine comes mated to a 6-step e-CVT transmission.

2022 Lexus NX 350h variantsPrice in (ex-showroom)
Exquisite64.90 lakh
Luxury69.50 lakh
F-Sport71.60 lakh

In its refreshed form, the Lexus NX 350h gets several exterior design updates on the outside and of course, the hybrid powertrain. Lexus says that the hybrid unit is self-charging without the worry to plug it in every time to recharge. It offers an electric-only range of around 55 kms.

The look of the 2022 Lexus NX 350h has been updated with several changed. These include a new set of integrated DRLs in the single-piece LED headlamps, new LED taillights which are connected by a light bar, and a U-type pattern for the spindle grille which has grown larger in size.

The interior of the SUV has been upgraded too. It now offers features like a larger 14-inch infotainment system, electric folding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and customisable ambient lighting among others. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 64 colour ambient lighting as well. The rear seats of the SUV also comes with folding feature to offer more space.

 

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus NX 350h 2022 Lexus NX 350h Lexus Lexus India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open
New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open
2022 KTM RC390 listed on India website, launch imminent
2022 KTM RC390 listed on India website, launch imminent
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of ₹64.90 lakh
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of 64.90 lakh
General Motors to test bi-directional charging for EVs, use them as backup power
General Motors to test bi-directional charging for EVs, use them as backup power
Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura: Price, features, mileage compared
Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura: Price, features, mileage compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city