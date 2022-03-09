HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: 2022 Lexus Nx 350h Launched With Hybrid Powertrain

In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain

Bookings for the 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV were opened in the country back in January, and the company claims it has received an encouraging response so far.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 03:08 PM
Lexus India has launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h in the country at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh. The price of the SUV goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71.60 lakh for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
1/8 Lexus India has launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h in the country at 64.90 lakh. The price of the SUV goes up to 71.60 lakh for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost 69.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
Lexus India has launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h in the country at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh. The price of the SUV goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71.60 lakh for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
Lexus India has launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h in the country at 64.90 lakh. The price of the SUV goes up to 71.60 lakh for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost 69.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
The new Lexus NX 350h features a new set of integrated DRLs in the single-piece LED headlamps, new LED taillights which are connected by a light bar, and a U-type pattern for the spindle grille which has grown larger in size.
2/8 The new Lexus NX 350h features a new set of integrated DRLs in the single-piece LED headlamps, new LED taillights which are connected by a light bar, and a U-type pattern for the spindle grille which has grown larger in size.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
The new Lexus NX 350h features a new set of integrated DRLs in the single-piece LED headlamps, new LED taillights which are connected by a light bar, and a U-type pattern for the spindle grille which has grown larger in size.
The new Lexus NX 350h features a new set of integrated DRLs in the single-piece LED headlamps, new LED taillights which are connected by a light bar, and a U-type pattern for the spindle grille which has grown larger in size.
The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is available in a variety of fresh NX colours, including Madder Red and Sonic Chrome. For colours exclusive to F Sport models, the palette includes White Nova and Heat Blue.
3/8 The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is available in a variety of fresh NX colours, including Madder Red and Sonic Chrome. For colours exclusive to F Sport models, the palette includes White Nova and Heat Blue.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is available in a variety of fresh NX colours, including Madder Red and Sonic Chrome. For colours exclusive to F Sport models, the palette includes White Nova and Heat Blue.
The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is available in a variety of fresh NX colours, including Madder Red and Sonic Chrome. For colours exclusive to F Sport models, the palette includes White Nova and Heat Blue.
On the inside, the Lexus NX 350h SUV features a larger 14-inch infotainment system, electric folding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and customisable ambient lighting, among others. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 64 colour ambient lighting as well.
4/8 On the inside, the Lexus NX 350h SUV features a larger 14-inch infotainment system, electric folding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and customisable ambient lighting, among others. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 64 colour ambient lighting as well.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
On the inside, the Lexus NX 350h SUV features a larger 14-inch infotainment system, electric folding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and customisable ambient lighting, among others. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 64 colour ambient lighting as well.
On the inside, the Lexus NX 350h SUV features a larger 14-inch infotainment system, electric folding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and customisable ambient lighting, among others. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 64 colour ambient lighting as well.
Safety features on Lexus NX 350h SUV include Pre-collision System (PCS) for vehicle detection with alarm, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam and Adaptive High beam System in Headlamps, among others. The SUV has received a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP.
5/8 Safety features on Lexus NX 350h SUV include Pre-collision System (PCS) for vehicle detection with alarm, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam and Adaptive High beam System in Headlamps, among others. The SUV has received a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
Safety features on Lexus NX 350h SUV include Pre-collision System (PCS) for vehicle detection with alarm, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam and Adaptive High beam System in Headlamps, among others. The SUV has received a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP.
Safety features on Lexus NX 350h SUV include Pre-collision System (PCS) for vehicle detection with alarm, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam and Adaptive High beam System in Headlamps, among others. The SUV has received a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP.
In its refreshed form, the Lexus NX 350h also gets the hybrid powertrain. Lexus says that the hybrid unit is self-charging without the worry to plug it in every time to recharge. It offers an electric-only range of around 55 kms.
6/8 In its refreshed form, the Lexus NX 350h also gets the hybrid powertrain. Lexus says that the hybrid unit is self-charging without the worry to plug it in every time to recharge. It offers an electric-only range of around 55 kms.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
In its refreshed form, the Lexus NX 350h also gets the hybrid powertrain. Lexus says that the hybrid unit is self-charging without the worry to plug it in every time to recharge. It offers an electric-only range of around 55 kms.
In its refreshed form, the Lexus NX 350h also gets the hybrid powertrain. Lexus says that the hybrid unit is self-charging without the worry to plug it in every time to recharge. It offers an electric-only range of around 55 kms.
The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is powered by 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and is paired to an electric motor. The engine can generate an output of 192 hp. The combined output of the petrol and the hybrid unit is 244 hp in all-wheel-drive. The engine comes mated to a 6-step e-CVT transmission.
7/8 The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is powered by 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and is paired to an electric motor. The engine can generate an output of 192 hp. The combined output of the petrol and the hybrid unit is 244 hp in all-wheel-drive. The engine comes mated to a 6-step e-CVT transmission.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is powered by 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and is paired to an electric motor. The engine can generate an output of 192 hp. The combined output of the petrol and the hybrid unit is 244 hp in all-wheel-drive. The engine comes mated to a 6-step e-CVT transmission.
The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is powered by 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and is paired to an electric motor. The engine can generate an output of 192 hp. The combined output of the petrol and the hybrid unit is 244 hp in all-wheel-drive. The engine comes mated to a 6-step e-CVT transmission.
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment.
8/8 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment.
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment.
First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 03:08 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus NX 350h 2022 Lexus NX 350h Lexus Lexus India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
This company will set up over 500 EV charging stations across 11 cities in India
This company will set up over 500 EV charging stations across 11 cities in India
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launch on March 15
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launch on March 15
Jaguar Vision GT Roadster with over 1000 hp debuts in Gran Turismo 7 video game
Jaguar Vision GT Roadster with over 1000 hp debuts in Gran Turismo 7 video game
Tesla delivers a Model X Plaid with mismatched tyres, misaligned body panels
Tesla delivers a Model X Plaid with mismatched tyres, misaligned body panels

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city