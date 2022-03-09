In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
Bookings for the 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV were opened in the country back in January, and the company claims it has received an encouraging response so far.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
Lexus India has launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h in the country at ₹64.90 lakh. The price of the SUV goes up to ₹71.60 lakh for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost ₹69.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
The new Lexus NX 350h features a new set of integrated DRLs in the single-piece LED headlamps, new LED taillights which are connected by a light bar, and a U-type pattern for the spindle grille which has grown larger in size.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is available in a variety of fresh NX colours, including Madder Red and Sonic Chrome. For colours exclusive to F Sport models, the palette includes White Nova and Heat Blue.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
On the inside, the Lexus NX 350h SUV features a larger 14-inch infotainment system, electric folding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and customisable ambient lighting, among others. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 64 colour ambient lighting as well.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
Safety features on Lexus NX 350h SUV include Pre-collision System (PCS) for vehicle detection with alarm, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam and Adaptive High beam System in Headlamps, among others. The SUV has received a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
In its refreshed form, the Lexus NX 350h also gets the hybrid powertrain. Lexus says that the hybrid unit is self-charging without the worry to plug it in every time to recharge. It offers an electric-only range of around 55 kms.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
The 2022 Lexus NX 350h is powered by 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and is paired to an electric motor. The engine can generate an output of 192 hp. The combined output of the petrol and the hybrid unit is 244 hp in all-wheel-drive. The engine comes mated to a 6-step e-CVT transmission.
In pics: 2022 Lexus NX 350h launched with hybrid powertrain
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment.
First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 03:08 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS