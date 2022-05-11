Honda patents ‘NX 500’ nameplate for mid-sized dual-purpose bike

Honda has filed for registration of the ‘NX 500’ nameplate, reports Motorrad. The new NX 500 name has been patented after 23 years of the original NX 650 Dominator which was shelved back in 2000. The ‘NX’ abbreviation hints toward making it a mid-range dual-purpose motorcycle that could be propelled by the existing 471cc motor present in the CB500X. However, apart from this, details beyond the powertrain aren't confirmed at the moment.

Expect the NX 500 to sport a completely new identity which will separate it from the existing CB500X. While the current model gets a front 19-inch wheel, the upcoming offering could get a bigger 21-inch front wheel, if Honda decides to make it a full-fledged enduro model.

As per the source report, a 19-inch front will bring the bike too closely into competition with the aforementioned CB500X. Previously, Honda used to manufacture the NX models between 1988 and 2000 but replaced the NX 650 Dominator with FMX 650 model two decades back. Thus the new NX 500 would not be the first in line, but a revival of the iconic NX nameplate. More details on the same are likely to roll out in the next few months.

Meanwhile in India, Honda is gearing up to introduce bikes based on the newer flex-fuel-based technology. The company has recently confirmed that it is planning out a road map to launch flex-fuel bikes in the country. The company has also displayed two flex-fuel bikes in India.

