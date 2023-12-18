Kia confirms EV9 to launch in 2024, to be its first three row EV in India

Korean auto giant Kia has confirmed that its three-row electric SUV EV9 will make India debut in 2024. Revealing its India plans for next year, the carmaker said that the EV9 electric vehicle, along with the new generation Carnival will be launched in India. The EV9 will become the second electric car from the Korean brand after the EV6 and also will be the first three-row EV in the mass segment. Kia said that EV9 will hold key to its aim to achieve about 15 per cent market share in the passenger EV segment in India which is currently dominated by Tata Motors.

Kia EV9 electric SUV was earlier showcased in India in a concept form during the Auto Expo held in January. It was later launched in some of the global markets, including Kia's home base South Korea. Kia had earlier said that it would launch the EV9 in India by 2025. The carmaker had said that it plans to launch three new models in the next three years, including two new electric vehicles.

Kia had launched its first electric car EV6 in India last year. Now the brand aims to consolidate its position in the EV segment with more offerings. Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, “In 2025 we would initiate local production of a mass segment EV and then every year we will keep introducing the electric models."

Kia EV9 will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins the carmaker's first electric car EV6. In terms of its size, the EV9 stands more than five metres in length. In fact, it is of similar proportion compared to its global SUV Telluride. It will be available in either six or seven seven seat configurations and offered in two variants called HT Line and GT Line.

According to Kia, the EV9 will offer range of up to 541 kms in a single charge. The 150 kW electric motor promises the EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in 9.4 seconds. Kia EV9 will have a RWD version which will come with a more powerful 160 kW electric motor. The EV has an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables the EV to charge at ultra-fast speed. Kia claims the EV9 can run 239 kms with just 15 minutes of charging.

The top-of-the-line Kia EV9 GT-Line will offer level 3 ADAS which will allow hands-free driving on highways through its highway driving pilot feature. The ADAS will be aided by 15 sensors around the car, including two lidar, radar and cameras, for a full 360-degree field of view.

Kia EV9 is the second model from the Korean auto giant set for India launch in 2024. The carmaker has also confirmed that the new Carnival MPV will also make its way back to the market next year. The MPV recently broke cover in a new avatar with several changes. The premium MPV was discontinued from the market earlier this year before stricter emission norms kicked in.

