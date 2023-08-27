Kia EV9 to get 30-inch infotainment display, ventilated seats as standard

Kia EV9 is one of the most awaited electric SUVs from the South Korean auto giant. Kia showcased the EV9 in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023 in India earlier this year and later a production-spec model was displayed globally. Slated to go on sale later this year in the US, new details about the electric SUV have surfaced including features and trims of the upcoming EV.

Kia EV Forums has reported that the Kia EV9 electric SUV will come with a 30-inch display and ventilated seats as standard features onboard. The SUV will reportedly be available in five different trim options: Light RWD, Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD and GT-Line AWD. Each of these trims will come available in six and seven-seat layout options.

Also Read : Kia EV9 breaks cover: All the technologies and features

Watch: Kia unveils EV9 Concept electric vehicle at Auto Expo

The Light RWD will be the entry-level trim of the SUV with a 76.1 kWh battery pack, promising a 358 km range on a single charge. It will get eight-way adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, LED projection lights, wireless phone charging etc. The Light Long Range RWD will be positioned above the Light RWD trim and will be powered by a 99.8 kWh battery pack promising a 482 km range on a single charge. It will come with second-row captain chairs and a front-row sunroof along with other features available in the Light RWD.

The Wind AWD will be powered by the same battery pack and Light Long Range RWD. This will come offering a 434 km range on a single charge. Along with the other features available in the lower trims, the Wind AWD will also get a heat pump, dual sunroof, heated steering wheel and sporty silver roof rails. The trim above this is going to be the Land AWD that will offer a 402 km range on a full charge. It will come with a powered leg-rest for the driver, a Meridian sound system, and ambient lighting. It will get an optional Boost Mode along with the Wind AWD.

The GT-Line AWD will be the top-end trim of the Kia EV9 promising 402 km range on a single charge. Along with the other features available in the lower trims, it will get 21-inch wheels, a utility roof rack, a heads-up display and Kia's Smart Parking Assistant.

First Published Date: