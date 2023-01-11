HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: Kia Ev9 Concept Showcased For The First Time In India

Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 Concept showcased for the first time in India

Kia India on Wednesday showcased its EV9 Concept electric vehicle (EV) for the first time in the country, at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The concept SUV is powered by battery and will eventually stand as the flagship model for the company's electric lineup. The India- centric EV previews Kia's future electrification strategy and focuses on sustainability. It will hit the market in 2025.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 12:54 PM
Kia EV9 is an India- centric EV that previews Kia's future electrification strategy.
The Kia EV9 is a three-row electric SUV that is expected to have a per-charge range of over 540 kms. Being a flagship, it is also expected to support fast charging which would allow for up to 100 kms of range to be added in around six minutes. Based on the Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 - in its production form - will make its debut in select markets later this year.

While there is no word on its India launch, Kia India has showcased the EV9 in its concept form in a bid to showcase its abilities when it comes to electric mobility. The company already offers the EV6 - launched in 2022 - in the market here but it comes via the import route and carries a price tag of around 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from the EV9 Concept, the brand has also unveiled the KA4 MPV which is essentially the new generation of Carnival that is sold in the global markets. The design of the KA4 is a big departure from the current Carnival that is on sale in the Indian market. The KA4 looks rugged when one looks at it from the outside but it still has the luxury and the premiumness of an MPV on the inside.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Kia EV9 Kia India Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility EV Auto Expo 2023 Auto Expo
