HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Ka4 Mpv Breaks Cover At Auto Expo 2023: Check Specs, Features, Other Details

Kia KA4 MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023: Check specs, features, other details

Korean auto giant Kia's Indian arm has taken the covers off the new generation Carnival MPV which is code-named KA4. It is similar to the version that is currently available in global markets. The new MPV has grown in size, offers more space inside and as many as 11 seating options for occupants. The MPV has also received updates in terms of design as well as features on offer. Kia is expected to officially announce the price of the new MPV soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 13:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia KA4 MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Kia KA4 MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Kia KA4 MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Kia KA4 MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023

Kia first launched the Carnival MPV in India back in 2020 during the last edition of the Auto Expo. In the last three years, the luxury MPV received one minor facelift. The Carnival 2023 or KA4 is the fourth generation model of the MPV. It gets features and technologies like multi Bluetooth connecitvity, rear occupant alert, and dual sunroof, among others.

Kia KA4 is also equipped with features like Advanced Driver Aids System. There are features such as Remote Smart Parking Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), and Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA), among others. Moreover, Kia is also offering wireless charging, a multi-function steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system that measures 12.3 inches in size.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
Electric
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.93 kmpl
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.38 kmpl
₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
2199 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 Concept showcased for the first time in India

Apart from the KA4, Kia has also unveiled the EV9 Concept. The electric SUV concept made its debut at Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021. The EV9 Concept measures 4,930 mm in length, 2,055 mm in width, 1,790 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 3,100mm. The EV9 Concept is also based on an all-electric platform just like the Kia EV6.

The vehicle will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 in the global market. As of now, Kia has not announced whether the EV9 will make its way to the Indian market or not.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 13:03 PM IST
TAGS: Carnival Kia India Auto Expo 2023 Kia KA4
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city