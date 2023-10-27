HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Breaks Cover Globally With Revised Lights, New Rear. India Bound?

2024 Kia Carnival facelift breaks cover globally with revised lights, new rear

Just days after images of the undisguised test mules made their way to the internet, Kia has dropped the first glimpse of the 2024 Carnival facelift that will hit the market in the near future. The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift is set for a mid-life update, three years after the latest generation model went on sale globally. The official images only show the exterior of the MPV but also confirm several details we were expecting on the offering.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2023, 13:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2024 Kia Carnival Facelift
The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift gets a redesigned grille and new LED taillights along with a reworked tailgate for a slimmer look
2024 Kia Carnival Facelift
The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift gets a redesigned grille and new LED taillights along with a reworked tailgate for a slimmer look

The Kia Carnival facelift gets revised headlamps and taillights for a fresh new look, while most of the silhouette remains the same on the panel van. The model now gets the new signature LED DRL design that forms a massive T-shaped styling. The new LED taillights also get a similar theme, while the tailgate itself appears leaner with the indentation for the license plate moved lower and a slightly raised bumper. The lower lights on the bumper are also narrower than before which further helps remove the visual bulk on the model.

Also Read : Facelift Kia Carnival MPV images leaked, India launch in 2024

2024 Kia Carnival Facelift
The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to arrive with a petrol-hybrid powertrain internationally, while other markets will continued to get diesel engine options as well
2024 Kia Carnival Facelift
The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to arrive with a petrol-hybrid powertrain internationally, while other markets will continued to get diesel engine options as well

The updated cabin remains under wraps for now but we expect to see new curved screens and fingerprint recognition, similar to the one seen on the revised Kia K5 that debuted recently. A bigger change on the 2024 Carnival facelift will be the introduction of a hybrid powertrain with a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine with an electric motor. The same setup is also offered on the Kia Sorento in global markets and offers around 227 bhp and 350 Nm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
₹ 29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
₹ 29.90 - 36.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
₹ 30.30 - 32.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Kia is expected to drop more images and details on the 2024 Carnival facelift in the coming weeks. Markets like the US and South Korea should get the model first and we expect this version to arrive in India in the near future.

2024 Kia Carnival Facelift
The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift is expected to arrive in India sometime next year
2024 Kia Carnival Facelift
The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift is expected to arrive in India sometime next year

The company showcased the pre-facelift new-generation Carnival at the 2023 Auto Expo as a concept but has been tight-lipped about the launch timeline for the same. The previous generation Carnival was a strong seller for the company and is likely to find an audience again.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2023, 13:44 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.