Facelift Kia Carnival MPV images leaked; India launch in 2024

The facelift version of the Kia Carnival MPV is all set to touch down in select markets across the world but ahead of its official debut, spy shots of the model have leaked online. The Kia Carnival is a three-row vehicle that has fared reasonably well in many markets but was discontinued in India earlier this year owing to lukewarm response.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM
Leaked photo of the incoming Kia Carnival MPV. Image courtesy: Instagram/motorsjason
Leaked photo of the incoming Kia Carnival MPV. Image courtesy: Instagram/motorsjason

The updated Kia Carnival will reportedly make its India comeback at some point in time in 2024 and could script a new chapter for the Koreans if its appealing exterior styling updates are an indication. The spy photos of the facelift Kia Carnival reveals an updated grille and lighting design on the face as well as a reworked tail light design that is more on the lines of what the updated Seltos now shows off.

The alloy design of Kia Carnival too has been updated while there is some interplay of chrome on the C-pillar and rear lip under the trunk. It is also being reported that the feature list inside the MPV will be extended significantly with many new additions that will take it closer to models that are otherwise classified as luxury offerings.

A look at the rear profile of the incoming Kia Carnival. Image courtesy: Instagram/motorsjason
A look at the rear profile of the incoming Kia Carnival. Image courtesy: Instagram/motorsjason

It is also expected that the new Kia Carnival will come with the addition of a hybrid powertrain although India is unlikely to get this option when the MPV comes calling here. A plethora of seating options, however, will likely continue.

Also Read : New Kia Sonet looks leaked ahead of global debut

The Kia Carnival was first introduced in India back in February of 2020 as an eager - and more luxurious - rival to the Toyota Innova Crysta. It did offer a whole lot of premium features and underlined the comfort factor even if its 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine was a little underwhelming in terms of performance. At launch, the Carnival MPV was priced at 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Premium seven-seater option and the pricing wen tup to 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Limousine seven-seater variant. There was also Prestige seven and nine-seater variants.

But sales performance wasn't quite up to the mark and Innova Crysta continued to rule the MPV segment with an iron hand. Even at present, the model remains a hot seller even though Invicto, its twin from the Maruti Suzuki stable, has entered the fray as well.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM IST

