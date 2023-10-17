New Kia Sonet looks leaked ahead of global debut

Published Oct 17, 2023

Kia is expected to launch the facelift version of Sonet in India soon

Images of the upcoming Sonet SUV has been leaked through the Chinese media

The leaked images show the new Sonet will come with updated bumper and redesigned headlight units

The headlight cluster is now cased in a different-looking vertical setup along with tweaked LED DRL units

The taillights too are going to vertical in the facelift version which will connected taillight as well

The alloy design of the upcoming Sonet SUV has not changed much from the previous model

The cabin of the Sonet SUV, which is also expected to undergo changes, have not been revealed yet

This is going to be the first major facelift of Sonet since its launch in India in 2020

The new Sonet is expected to hit Indian shores by early next year
