In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 e-tron vs I-Pace Comparison