|Battery Capacity
|95 Kwh
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|Range
|491 Km
|Charging Time
|31 Minutes
Q8 e-tron is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q8 e-tron 50 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.19 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: