In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 e-tron and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 e-tron vs XC90 Comparison