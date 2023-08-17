HT Auto
Audi Q8 E Tron To Launch Tomorrow. Price Expectation

Audi Q8 e-tron to launch tomorrow. Price expectation

Audi India is all set to launch the new Q8 e-tron in the country on August 18. The German luxury car giant has already commenced the booking process for the electric SUV at a token amount of 5 lakh. The price of the SUV and the Sportback iterations of the EV will be revealed on August 18. Expect the upcoming luxury EV to be priced in the range of 1.50 crore (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
The Audi Q8 e-tron is going to be a major launch from the automaker. The automaker will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India. Upon launch, this car will compete with rivals like BMW iX, Jaguar I-Pace etc. In the Indian luxury electric car market, Mercedes-Benz has already grabbed the lion's share. While other brands have all introduced their respective products in the segment, Audi is aiming to enhance its market share with the new Q8 e-tron.

Speaking about its design, the Audi Q8 e-tron comes demanding a strong and robust road presence. Instead of a conventional Audi front grille, the SUV gets a mix of closed panel and mesh grille with the brand logo sitting at the centre top. The all-black glossy panel is flanked by sharp Matrix LED headlamps featuring integrated LED daytime running lights. The side profile looks clean and suave and only the large wheels grab attention. Moving to the back, it gets sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip running through the centre of the tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the EV gets a plush and feature-packed look. The design elements include a sculpted dashboard featuring a fully digital instrument cluster, and a large driver-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console boasts a sleek touch panel.

Speaking of the new Audi Q8 e-tron's specifications, the car will be available in 50 and 55 trims. The entry-level e-tron 50 gets power from a 95 kWh battery pack, while the top-spec 55 trim gets a large 114 kWh battery pack onboard. The top trim offers a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST
