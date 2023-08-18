Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV launched in India, priced from 1.14 crore

HT Auto
The new Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV has been launched in India as the brand's new flagship SUV. The new luxury offering arrives in two body styles - SUV and Sportback with prices starting at 1.14 crore (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the Q8 e-tron SUV and Q8 e-tron Sportback began earlier this month for a token of 5 lakh, while deliveries will commence soon.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head Audi India with the Audi Q8 e-tron
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head Audi India with the Audi Q8 e-tron

The new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and Sportback are essentially facelifts to the e-tron SUVs already on sale. Not only do they get cosmetic and feature upgrades but also get the Q8 name attached to them this time around. Exterior revisions include new bodywork with a reworked grille, lights, bumpers and tailgate. The SUV looks sharper and sportier than before.

Also Read : Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback first drive review: Confident update to a confident EV

On the feature front, the flagship Audi electric SUVs are loaded with electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, heating, ventilation and massage. There are two touchscreen units with a 10.1-inch infotainment system at the top and an 8.6-inch screen at the bottom of the centre console for climate control. The Q8 e-tron range also gets a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control and TPMS.

Colour options include Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, Madeira Brown, and Manhattan Grey. The cabin can be personalised in three different themes - Pearl Beige, Okapi Brown, and Black.

Watch: Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review

The Audi Q8 e-tron is available in two trims - 50 and 55. The 50 trim gets a dual-motor setup that develops 338 bhp and 664 Nm and draws power from a 95 kWh battery pack on both the SUV and Sportback. The claimed range is 491 km and 505 km respectively. On the other hand, the 55 trim gets a more powerful dual-motor setup with 408 bhp and 664 Nm of peak torque available that can sprint the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. The range is also more at 600 km on a single charge from its larger 114 kWh battery pack.

Both the SUV and Sportback get charging ports on either side of the vehicle. Audi says that the electric offerings will get a 22 kzw AC charger and can support up to 170 kW DC fast charging.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Q8 etron Audi Q8 etron SUV Audi Q8 etron Sportback Audi India Audi electric cars

