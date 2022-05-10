Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Specifications

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The C-Class Cabriolet measures 4,686 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. The ground clearance of C-Class Cabriolet is 157. A four-seat model, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less