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C-Class CabrioletMileageUser ReviewsImages
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Front Right Side
1/3
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Rear Left Side
2/3
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Dashboard
3/3

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
68.7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabrioletis Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Specs

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The C-Class ...Read More

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