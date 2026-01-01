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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300

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83.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all C-Class Cabriolet specs and features

C-Class Cabriolet C300

C-Class Cabriolet C300 Prices

The C-Class Cabriolet C300, equipped with a M264 Turbo and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹83.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C-Class Cabriolet C300 Mileage

All variants of the C-Class Cabriolet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C-Class Cabriolet C300 Engine and Transmission

The C-Class Cabriolet C300 is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

C-Class Cabriolet C300 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C-Class Cabriolet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MINI Cooper S Convertible priced between ₹59 Lakhs - 62.9 Lakhs.

C-Class Cabriolet C300 Specs & Features

The C-Class Cabriolet C300 has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 Price

C-Class Cabriolet C300

₹83.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,40,000
RTO
7,53,000
Insurance
3,10,645
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,04,145
EMI@1,78,488/mo
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M264 Turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 35 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Independent, 4-link with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 30 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
157
Length
4686
Wheelbase
2840
Height
1409
Width
1810

Capacity

Bootspace
227
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
59

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Cranberry / Black, Saddle Brown / Black, Porcelain / Black, Black, Magma Grey / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 EMI
EMI1,60,640 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
74,73,730
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
74,73,730
Interest Amount
21,64,646
Payable Amount
96,38,376

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