|Engine
|1991 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The C-Class Cabriolet C300, equipped with a M264 Turbo and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹83.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C-Class Cabriolet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C-Class Cabriolet C300 is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the C-Class Cabriolet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MINI Cooper S Convertible priced between ₹59 Lakhs - 62.9 Lakhs.
The C-Class Cabriolet C300 has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.