What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 in Bangalore is Rs 14,71,552.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 will be Rs 3,10,645.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 72,40,000, RTO - Rs. 14,71,552, Insurance - Rs. 3,10,645, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Bangalore is Rs. 90,22,697.

