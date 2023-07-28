Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG E53 Cabriolet measures 4,953 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,939 mm. The ground clearance of AMG E53 Cabriolet is 114 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less