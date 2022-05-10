Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.48 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The AMG E53 Cabriolet measures 4,953 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,939 mm. The ground clearance of AMG E53 Cabriolet is 114 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less