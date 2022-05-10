hamburger icon
AMG E53 CabrioletPriceMileageUser ReviewsImages
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Front Left Side
1/23
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Rear View
2/23
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Grille
3/23
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Headlight
4/23
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Taillight
5/23
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/23

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,30,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2999.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet mileage is 11.48 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
₹1.3 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.48 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The ...Read More

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars