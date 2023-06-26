HT Auto
Aston Martin DB11 Specifications

Aston Martin DB11 is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,29,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 5198.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
3.29 Cr* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aston Martin DB11 Specs

Aston Martin DB11 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The DB11 measures 4,739 mm in length, 1,940 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,805 mm. A four-seat ...Read More

Aston Martin DB11 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Evolution
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
675 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
301
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
694
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Braking Performance
32
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20
Kerb Weight
1875
Height
1279
Length
4739
Width
1940
Wheelbase
2805
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
78
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)

Aston Martin News

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has tied up with US-based EV maker Lucid to borrow EV technology. The carmaker plans to launch its first plug-in hybrid supercar, the Valhalla, early next year and its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025.
Aston Martin join hands with Tesla-rival Lucid for EV tech, extends pact with Mercedes
26 Jun 2023
Despite working on its first EV, Aston Martin is not betting big on it, instead focusing more on plug-in hybrid cars.
Aston Martin’s first EV to debut in 2026, reveals brand chairman
8 Jun 2023
The Aston Martin DB12 Launch Editon gets bespoke upgrades while its engine cover will be signed by F1 drivers Fernando Alonso & Lawrence Stroll
First Aston Martin DB12 sold for $1.6 million at auction, to be donated to charity
27 May 2023
Aston Martin DB12, even without a V12 engine, churns out more power than the DB11.
Aston Martin DB12 breaks cover with 671 hp AMG V8 engine, promises 325 kmph top speed
25 May 2023
Honda will become Aston Martin's engine partner when Formula One enters a new power unit era in 2026.
Honda to replace Mercedes to power Aston Martin's Formula One title ambitions from 2026
24 May 2023
View all
 

Aston Martin DB11 Variants & Price List

Aston Martin DB11 price starts at ₹ 3.29 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.29 Cr (Ex-showroom). Aston Martin DB11 comes in 1 variants. Aston Martin DB11 top variant price is ₹ 3.29 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Evolution
3.29 Cr*
5198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

