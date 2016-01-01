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Aston Martin DB11 Front Right Side
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Aston Martin DB11 Front Left Side
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Aston Martin DB11 Left Side View
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Aston Martin DB11 Rear Right Side
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Aston Martin DB11 Side Mirror Body
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Aston Martin DB11 Taillight
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Aston Martin DB11 Evolution

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.75 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aston Martin DB11 Key Specs
Engine5198 cc
Mileage8.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all DB11 specs and features

DB11 Evolution

DB11 Evolution Prices

The DB11 Evolution, equipped with a 4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.75 Crore (ex-showroom).

DB11 Evolution Mileage

All variants of the DB11 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

DB11 Evolution Colours

The DB11 Evolution is available in 10 colour options: Magnetic Silver, Hammerhead Silver, Cinnabar Orange, Arden Green, Midnight Blue, Lime Essence, Kopi Bronze, Divine Red, Intense Blue, Lunar White.

DB11 Evolution Engine and Transmission

The DB11 Evolution is powered by a 5198 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 503 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 675 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

DB11 Evolution Specs & Features

The DB11 Evolution has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Aston Martin DB11 Evolution Price

DB11 Evolution

₹3.75 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,29,00,000
RTO
33,44,000
Insurance
13,00,156
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,75,44,656
EMI@8,06,981/mo
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Aston Martin DB11 Evolution Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
675 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
301
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
694
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Braking Performance
32
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4739
Wheelbase
2805
Kerb Weight
1875
Height
1279
Width
1940

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
78

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Dual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Driver Armrest
No
Aston Martin DB11 Evolution EMI
EMI7,26,283 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,37,90,190
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,37,90,190
Interest Amount
97,86,789
Payable Amount
4,35,76,979

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