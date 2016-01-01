|Engine
|5198 cc
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The DB11 Evolution, equipped with a 4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.75 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the DB11 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The DB11 Evolution is available in 10 colour options: Magnetic Silver, Hammerhead Silver, Cinnabar Orange, Arden Green, Midnight Blue, Lime Essence, Kopi Bronze, Divine Red, Intense Blue, Lunar White.
The DB11 Evolution is powered by a 5198 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 503 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 675 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
The DB11 Evolution has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.