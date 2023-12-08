HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hector, Astor And Other Mg Motor Cars Get Up To 1.50 Lakh Off In December As Part Of Year End Discount

Hector, Astor and other MG Motor cars get up to 1.50 lakh discount

MG Motor is offering massive discounts on all models across its lineup in India this month. The carmaker announced its benefit scheme called December Fest today, December 8. As part of this scheme, MG Motor cars will come with benefits worth up to 1.50 lakh over their ex-showroom prices. MG Motor joins other carmakers in India to offer benefits as part of the year-end sales. The scheme will remain applicable till the end of this year. The benefits have been rolled out before the British-origin auto giant revises prices across its lineup from January.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 14:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Hector Gloster Astor
MG Motor India has announced big discounts on all its models in December as part of year-end benefits to its customers.
MG Hector Gloster Astor
MG Motor India has announced big discounts on all its models in December as part of year-end benefits to its customers.

According to MG Motor's December Fest, the biggest discounts will be offered on models like Gloster, Astor and ZS EV. Gloster and Astor SUVs will be up for grabs with straight discount of one lakh. These two will also come with exchange benefits worth another 50,000. The ZS EV, MG Motor's first electric vehicle launched in India, is also available with similar benefits.

Among other models included under the MG Motor's December Fest benefit scheme are Hector, Hector Plus and Comet EV. The Hector, MG Motor's best-selling model in India, will come with a straight benefit worth 50,000. The carmaker is also offering exchange bonus of 50,000 on the new generation Hector. The Comet EV, currently India's most affordable electric vehicle, will come with a discount of 65,000. There is no other additional benefits offered with the Comet EV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
₹ 17.50 - 22.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
MG Astor
₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
₹ 21 - 24.18 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

MG Motor to hike car price from January

Earlier this month, MG Motor had announced that it will increase the prices of its models from New Year. The carmaker with British-origin, which recently saw Indian conglomerate JSW take over 35 per cent stake from its Chinese owner SAIC, will increase the prices of Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster SUVs besides two of its electric vehicles Comet EV and ZS EV. The carmaker had increased the prices of two of its flagship SUVs Hector and Gloster as recently as August this year. The carmaker said that the latest price hike became necessary due to rising production costs. The carmaker issued a statement saying that the hike was necessitated by the rising costs attributed to overall inflation and increased commodity prices.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 14:23 PM IST
TAGS: ZS EV Hector Plus Gloster ZS EV Hector Astor MG Motor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.