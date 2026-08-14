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HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo Plus vs Astor

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Astor
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Grille
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk DieselVTi-TECH 1.5
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl15.43 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16215 / 55 R17
Length
4400 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2585 mm
Height
1812 mm1650 mm
Width
1795 mm1809 mm
Bootspace
696 litres488 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres48 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeSangria / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57910,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0019,79,100
RTO
1,54,62568,537
Insurance
75,45348,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48023,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin

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