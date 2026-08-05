In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Astor Comparison