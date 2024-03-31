Force Gurkha 5-door SUV to challenge Mahindra Thar 5-door: Key things to expect

Force Gurkha may not have the desired market share in India's rapidly bulging SUV space, but the beefy off-roader is truly a well-capable 4X4 carrier. Now, with the homegrown automaker teasing an image of the five-door iteration of the SUV, Force Gurkha is again making headlines. The teaser image has hinted that the Force SUV will receive a five-door iteration soon , which would be positioned above the three-door variant, which is currently on sale.

The teaser image of the upcoming Force Gurkha five-door variant hints that the SUV would retain its signature design. Thanks to the additional doors, it would offer more practicality and is expected to throw a tough challenge to the upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door as well as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The five-door iteration of Force Gurkha is likely to help the automaker record a sales boost as well.

With the upcoming Force Gurkha five-door SUV expected to go on sale in the coming months, here are the key things to expect from it.

Force Gurkha five-door: Design

The upcoming Force Gurkha five-door SUV has been under development since 2022. The recent teaser came as the first official one revealing its outline and some design elements as well. The teaser revealed the SUV will come with the same boxy stance as the three-door version, while some of the body panels would remain the same. However, the SUV will come with a longer wheelbase, additional windows and an extra pair of doors. Expect it to be built on a slightly modified version of the ladder-frame chassis found in other Force Motors models. Speaking of its design elements, the upcoming Gurkha five-door model would come with a few styling updates such as square LED headlamps and larger 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Overall, the SUV is expected to continue with its budget Mercedes-Benz G-Class look.

Force Gurkha five-door: Cabin

The Force Gurkha five-door SUV will come with a longer wheelbase. Expect it to come about 425 mm longer than the three-door version, which will ensure better space inside the cabin. The three-door version of the Force Gurkha comes with a spartan layout compared to its peers. Expect the upcoming five-door version to come with a more modern layout with some advanced tech-aided features. It could come in five-, six- and seven-seater configurations.

Force Gurkha five-door: Powertrain

Despite looking like a cheaper Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the Force Gurkha has a real Mercedes-Benz connection. The SUV uses a Mercedes-Benz sourced engine. Expect the same 2.6-litre diesel power mill to work under the hood of the five-door version as well. This engine is capable of churning out 89 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, there would be a five-speed manual gearbox and an AWD system featuring front and rear locking differentials.

