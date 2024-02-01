Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Astor Savvy Pro CVT in Delhi is Rs. 19.15 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SavvyAstor is a 5 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Astor Savvy Pro CVT in Delhi is Rs. 19.15 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Savvy Pro CVT is 48 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: