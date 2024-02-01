Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Astor Savvy Pro Sangria Turbo AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Astor Savvy Pro Sangria Turbo AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Savvy Pro Sangria Turbo AT is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 220TURBO 1.3 Max Torque: 220 Nm @ 3600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 488 litres ...Read MoreRead Less