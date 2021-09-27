MG Astor SUV to launch next month. Variants and features revealed

MG Motor is expected to launch the Astor SUV in the first week of October. As the carmaker prepares for the launch, the variants and trims for the Astor SUV have been fully revealed. However, MG is yet to come out with official details.

MG is going to offer the Astor SUV in as many as eight trims and offer around 20 variants to choose from. MG Motor has named the trims as Style, Super, Smart STD, Smart, Sharp STD, Sharp, Savvy and Savvy Red.

These trims will offer Astor SUV with two engine options. The first one is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of producing output of 140 PS and peak torque of 220 NM. The bigger 1.5-litre petrol unit can churn out maximum power of 110 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.3-litre model will be mated to an automatic gearbox on the form of a six-speed torque convertor. The 1.5-litre model will have two choices of transmission. The first is a 5-speed manual transmission while the other one is an 8-speed CVT unit.

The turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol variant of the MG Astor will be offered in seven trims, including Super, Smart STD, Smart, Sharp STD, Sharp, Savvy, and Savvy Red. The manual variant of the 1.5-litre model will have just five trims, while the automatic version will come in seven trims.

As far as the features are concerned, MG is going to pack the top two trims Savvy and Savvy Red with all the features. This includes the advanced driver assistant system (ADAS) and AI personal assistant.

The AI personal assistant, which has lend its voice from Paralympian Deepa Malik, can help one operate the sunroof, climate control, navigation and music controls through voice commands.

Besides the AI personal assistant, MG will offer Astor with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto besides showing a 360-degree camera or play videos in high-res. The driver display is also large, measuring seven inches.

MG Astor SUV will be the first in its segment to bring in the advanced driver assistant system or ADAS feature. It will help ensure safer driving with Autonomous Level 2 technology. The technology includes as many as 14 autonomous features, including things like lane-keep assist, collision warning and driver alert system, among others.