Comet EV is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Comet EV Excite FC in Delhi is Rs. 8.84 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heater, Distance to Empty, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Child Safety Lock and specs like:
Max Motor Performance: 41 bhp 110 Nm
Driving Range: 230 Km
Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle