HT Auto

MG Comet EV Excite FC

3.5 out of 5
MG Comet EV Front
1/10
MG Comet EV Front View
2/10
MG Comet EV Front Left View
3/10
MG Comet EV Front Right Side
4/10
MG Comet EV Infotainment System Main Menu
5/10
MG Comet EV Steering Wheel
6/10
3.5 out of 5
8.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Comet EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity17.3 kwh
Range230 Km
Charging Time7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
View all Comet EV specs and features

Comet EV Excite FC Latest Updates

Comet EV is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Comet EV Excite FC in Delhi is Rs. 8.84 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heater,

  • Max Motor Performance: 41 bhp 110 Nm
  • Driving Range: 230 Km
  • Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
    • ...Read More

    MG Comet EV Excite FC Price

    Excite FC
    ₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    17.3 KWh
    230 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,33,800
    RTO
    12,000
    Insurance
    37,302
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,83,602
    EMI@18,992/mo
    MG Comet EV Excite FC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking
    Battery Capacity
    17.3 kWh
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
    Driving Range
    230 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    19.97 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Motor Performance
    41 bhp 110 Nm
    Charging Time
    7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.2 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Front Tyres
    145 / 70 R12
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link Coil Suspension
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    145 / 70 R12
    Length
    2974 mm
    Wheelbase
    2010 mm
    Height
    1640 mm
    Width
    1505 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    3 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Tachometer
    No
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    No
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    120000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    2
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Space Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    MG Comet EV Excite FC EMI
    EMI17,093 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,95,241
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,95,241
    Interest Amount
    2,30,329
    Payable Amount
    10,25,570

    MG Comet EV other Variants

    Executive
    ₹7.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    17.3 KWh
    230 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,98,800
    RTO
    9,000
    Insurance
    32,570
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,40,870
    EMI@15,924/mo
    Pace
    ₹7.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    17.3 KWh
    230 Km
    Play
    ₹8.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    17.3 KWh
    230 Km
    Excite
    ₹8.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    17.3 KWh
    230 Km
    Plush
    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    17.3 KWh
    230 Km
    Exclusive
    ₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    17.3 KWh
    230 Km
    Exclusive FC
    ₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    17.3 KWh
    230 Km
