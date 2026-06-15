In 2026, when choosing between the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Comet ev
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|MG
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|230 km/charge
|250-315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|19.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)