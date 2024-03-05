MG Comet EV launched with fast charging, prices start at 8.24 lakh

MG Motor India has updated its most accessible electric offering, the Comet EV with fast charging. The new fast charging feature is available on the MG Comet EV’s new Excite FC and Exclusive FC variants. The Comet EV Excite FC is priced at ₹8.24 lakh, while the Exclusive FC trim is priced at ₹9.14 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new FC variants sit above the Executive, Excite and Exclusive variant nomenclature, which replaces the previous Push, Play and Pace.

The new 7.4 kW AC fast charging option brings the charging time on the MG Comet to under 3.5 hours (0-100 per cent), as against 7 hours on a 3.3 kW AC charger. The range remains the same at 230 km on a single charge from the 17.3 kWh battery pack. The new fast-charging variants also get new features including rear disc brakes, electronic parking brake, ESC, hill-hold control, electrically foldable rearview mirrors finished in the body colour and a creep mode.

The MG Comet EV variant nomenclature now comprises - Executive, Excite and Exclusive. Prices continue to start from ₹ 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the slow-charging variant

Speaking about the new feature addition, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG is committed to continuously innovating and offering exciting products to customers at attractive value propositions. After taking customer feedback, using market insights and industry analysis, we have introduced the new variants of our EVs- MG ZS and Comet. Along with our products, we significantly emphasize on building EV awareness and establishing a robust EV ecosystem to make EV usage more convenient and accessible."

The top-spec MG Comet Exclusive FC variant is now pricier by ₹56,000 but the model does offer better value than before. The two-door electric hatch continues to be one of the smallest offerings in its space with the tiny electric motor churning out 42 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The Comet EV is more feature-loaded now on the top variants as it takes on the Tata Tiago EV in the segment. The entry variants continue to get the low starting price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Executive variant.

