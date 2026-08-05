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1 Upcoming Mean Metal Motors Car

Mean Metal Motors Azani Right Side View
1/2
UPCOMING

Mean Metal Motors Azani

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹88 - 90 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
120 kWh
Speed
350 kmph
Range
700 km
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